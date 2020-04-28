All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE

13353 Horsepen Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13353 Horsepen Woods Lane, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT **Gorgeous Beautiful 5BR 4.5BA Brick Front Toll Brothers Richmond Colonial on a Cul-de-Sac w/Walk-Up Basement in Middleton Farm on 1/2 acre Lot** Hardwood Floors on main level. Lots of natural light **2 Story Foyer w/ Dual Stairs. Liv rm & Cozy Library. Bright Fam Rm w/Gas Fireplace & Skylights. Main level study*** Breakfast Room and Custom Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, stunning Corian Counters, 42"Cabinets , Cooktop, Pantry, & more! W/D main level. Gleaming Hardwood floor thru-out the home. Master Bedroom has HUGE Walk-in & Sitting Room. MBA w/2-Person Jetted Tub,Sep Shower*, shower, Dual Vanities. d washer/Dryer replaced **Fully Finished walk up level basement. Stunning large deck with private wooded backyard**Spacious 2 Car Garage. **Floris-Carson-Westfield school district**Premiere Fairfax County Schooling District**close to Major Shopping, Restaurants, Airports, Future Metro , Reston Town Center , Dulles HI-TECH Corridor and More. This is a must see**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have any available units?
13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have?
Some of 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE offers parking.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have a pool?
No, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have accessible units?
No, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University