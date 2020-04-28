13353 HORSEPEN WOODS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT **Gorgeous Beautiful 5BR 4.5BA Brick Front Toll Brothers Richmond Colonial on a Cul-de-Sac w/Walk-Up Basement in Middleton Farm on 1/2 acre Lot** Hardwood Floors on main level. Lots of natural light **2 Story Foyer w/ Dual Stairs. Liv rm & Cozy Library. Bright Fam Rm w/Gas Fireplace & Skylights. Main level study*** Breakfast Room and Custom Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, stunning Corian Counters, 42"Cabinets , Cooktop, Pantry, & more! W/D main level. Gleaming Hardwood floor thru-out the home. Master Bedroom has HUGE Walk-in & Sitting Room. MBA w/2-Person Jetted Tub,Sep Shower*, shower, Dual Vanities. d washer/Dryer replaced **Fully Finished walk up level basement. Stunning large deck with private wooded backyard**Spacious 2 Car Garage. **Floris-Carson-Westfield school district**Premiere Fairfax County Schooling District**close to Major Shopping, Restaurants, Airports, Future Metro , Reston Town Center , Dulles HI-TECH Corridor and More. This is a must see**