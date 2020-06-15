13088 Rose Petal Cir

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391



*Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan. 3300 Sq ft (2200 plus 1100 sq ft basement)

*Main Level- has beautiful hardwood floors/open floor plan/fireplace and lots of sunlight and ventilation, a fabulous Kitchen with white cabinets, extra pantry space; beautiful desk to woods!

*Bedroom Level: Spacious 3 bedrooms 3rd level. Large Master bedroom with luxury bath Jacuzzi, Walk-in Closet.

* Basement: Walkout basement with 4th bedroom/office room, living /rec room with fireplace, and full bath. Spacious 2-Car Garage Spaces with convenient parking and storage space

*Friendly neighborhood/Excellent Schools, close to Harris Teeter Shopping Center! 1/2 mile from Metro.

*Open to Conducting in-person showings or virtual showing as per request. * Due to COVID 19 will respect full safety measure and wearing mask upon showings and keeping 6 feet distance. Must have good credit. Available for rent effective August 1, 2020.

