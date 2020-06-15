All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 13088 Rose Petal Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
13088 Rose Petal Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

13088 Rose Petal Cir

13088 Rose Petal Circle · (571) 489-5146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391

*Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan. 3300 Sq ft (2200 plus 1100 sq ft basement)
*Main Level- has beautiful hardwood floors/open floor plan/fireplace and lots of sunlight and ventilation, a fabulous Kitchen with white cabinets, extra pantry space; beautiful desk to woods!
*Bedroom Level: Spacious 3 bedrooms 3rd level. Large Master bedroom with luxury bath Jacuzzi, Walk-in Closet.
* Basement: Walkout basement with 4th bedroom/office room, living /rec room with fireplace, and full bath. Spacious 2-Car Garage Spaces with convenient parking and storage space
*Friendly neighborhood/Excellent Schools, close to Harris Teeter Shopping Center! 1/2 mile from Metro.
*Open to Conducting in-person showings or virtual showing as per request. * Due to COVID 19 will respect full safety measure and wearing mask upon showings and keeping 6 feet distance. Must have good credit. Available for rent effective August 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292391
Property Id 292391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have any available units?
13088 Rose Petal Cir has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have?
Some of 13088 Rose Petal Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13088 Rose Petal Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13088 Rose Petal Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13088 Rose Petal Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13088 Rose Petal Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13088 Rose Petal Cir does offer parking.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13088 Rose Petal Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have a pool?
No, 13088 Rose Petal Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have accessible units?
No, 13088 Rose Petal Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13088 Rose Petal Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 13088 Rose Petal Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13088 Rose Petal Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13088 Rose Petal Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity