COMING SOON !!!! Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size with 4,000+ finished living sq. ft.

Very nice three level colonial. Offering 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with office/study on second level. Extra larger kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining and living room on main level. Finished Loft great for game/play room or kids room. Must see to appreciate this home has lots to offer and is very spacious. Detached storage/shop with finished upstairs. Great for a workshop or perfect for an office. Serious inquiries call Michelle at 540-905-3027. Credit and background check required. Application fee $50 per person.