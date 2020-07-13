Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Falmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
30 ANDREWS PLACE
30 Andrews Pl, Falmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2150 sqft
TOWNHOME IN HEATHER HILLS. 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, STUNNING ELECTRIC FIREPLACES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS -BREAKFAST BAR &/OR KITCHEN ISLANDS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, RECESSED LIGHTS, NINE FOOT CEILINGS ON THE MAIN LEVEL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Home
1012 JULIAN DRIVE
1012 Julian Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
105 RIVERVIEW DRIVE
105 Riverview Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Available now! Check out this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath cutie filled with vintage charm throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1106 INNIS DRIVE
1106 Innis Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2912 sqft
Beautiful spacious open floor plan home is in excellent condition and has plenty of storage. Welcoming front porch is a plus. Enter into a 2 story inviting foyer.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
418 DEERWOOD DRIVE
418 Deerwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1824 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Home Located near downtown Fredericksburg, I-95, and the Fredericksburg VRE station.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
539 WILLIS STREET
539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1106 DOUGLAS STREET
1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4483 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Falmouth, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Falmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

