Last updated June 14 2020

49 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Falmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 WOODBERRY COURT
1 Woodberry Court, Falmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2305 sqft
4 BED/3 BATH RENTAL IN SOUTH STAFFORD! RECENTLY UPDATED TO GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS IN THIS ALL BRICK HOME! SS APPLIANCES, MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPDATED BATHROOMS! ENJOY LIVING IN A BEAUTIFUL QUIET HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
601 WOODFORD STREET
601 Woodford Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
412 CANAL STREET
412 Canal St, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Brick duplex in the city with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Features wood floors and unfinished basement. Convenient to historic downntown Frederickburg shopping and dining. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 06/01/20.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
710 KENMORE AVENUE
710 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 bedroom, upper level apartment in the heart of Fredericksburg City! Gorgeous wood flooring, fireplace. Kitchen plus table space. On street parking. water/ sewer included. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4626 PLANK ROAD
4626 Plank Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3304 sqft
Almost 1 Acres of Land!Use for Residential/Commercial!Conveniently located on Route 3!Hardwood floors throughout!Separate Dinning room, Living area and Family room!Very Long Drive, park upto 5-7 Cars easily>UPPER LEVEL IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
413 AMELIA STREET
413 Amelia Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
831 sqft
Newly remodeled two bed, one bath townhouse in the heart of downtown historic Fredericksburg. Luxury plank vinyl throughout the first level with hardwood floors on the second level. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite and SS appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11 GRAHAM STREET
11 Graham Street, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
924 sqft
Adorable single family home conveniently located close to downtown & shopping. Hardwood floors throughout house. Large 1/2 acre flat lot, w/ 1 large shed (w/ siding that matches house) & a Carport on the side.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
209 HANOVER STREET
209 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG! THREE BLOCKS FROM THE VRE TRAIN STATION. ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATHROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM. FULL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Perry Street
708 Perry Dr, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1822 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME - MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG & VRE - Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with hardwood floors, 2 porches and a great fenced yard! Separate dining room and family room open from the kitchen area. Office on main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Falmouth, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Falmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

