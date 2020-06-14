Apartment List
/
VA
/
falmouth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with garage

Falmouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Clearview Heights
1 Unit Available
431 COLLINGWOOD DR
431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3572 sqft
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1304 GILMORE STREET
1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2092 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Twin Lake Court
4 Twin Lake Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Twin Lake Court Available 07/02/20 Argyle Hills! Minutes to Downtown Fredericksburg. - Only minutes to downtown Fredericksburg. Fruit Tree and vegetable garden. Tucked away in a culdesac, secluded back yard with 2 tier deck.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Perry Street
708 Perry Dr, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1822 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME - MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG & VRE - Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with hardwood floors, 2 porches and a great fenced yard! Separate dining room and family room open from the kitchen area. Office on main level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
701 CAROLINE STREET
701 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
6070 sqft
The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite.
Results within 10 miles of Falmouth
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
202 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10112 Fullerton Ct
10112 Fullerton Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3058 sqft
GORGEOUS single family home in Colechester Village. Minutes from 95, Spotsy hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, large living room w/gas fireplace. Basement with room and kitchenette.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3500 sqft
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4268 sqft
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Falmouth, VA

Falmouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Falmouth 1 BedroomsFalmouth 2 BedroomsFalmouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFalmouth 3 BedroomsFalmouth Apartments with Balcony
Falmouth Apartments with GarageFalmouth Apartments with GymFalmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFalmouth Apartments with Parking
Falmouth Apartments with PoolFalmouth Apartments with Washer-DryerFalmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFalmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VACamp Springs, MDSpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VA
Linton Hall, VABull Run, VAHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VACulpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America