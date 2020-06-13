/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
14 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Clearview Heights
1 Unit Available
431 COLLINGWOOD DR
431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1 WOODBERRY COURT
1 Woodberry Court, Falmouth, VA
4 BED/3 BATH RENTAL IN SOUTH STAFFORD! RECENTLY UPDATED TO GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS IN THIS ALL BRICK HOME! SS APPLIANCES, MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPDATED BATHROOMS! ENJOY LIVING IN A BEAUTIFUL QUIET HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.
1 Unit Available
1209 Rowe St. - 1
1209 Rowe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1404 sqft
Amazing Location, Across from UMW! - This all-brick rambler features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a basement! Spacious and open family room. Quaint kitchen with separate dining area. Lawn maintained by management company. Nice size back yard.
1 Unit Available
1213 Rowe St. - 1
1213 Rowe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Steps away from UMW campus! - Quaint Rambler with Basement near UMW campus! Property features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Driveway for parking and nice back yard! *Please note only 3 non-related occupants are permitted per residence.
1 Unit Available
601 WOODFORD STREET
601 Woodford Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg.
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
101 SPRING PARK LANE
101 Spring Park Lane, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1912 sqft
Stunning end unit townhouse that shows like a model for rent in Rappahannock Landing close to I-95. Features Large master bedroom with beautiful trim, tray ceiling, walk in closet and upgraded light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.
1 Unit Available
124 Royal Crescent Way
124 Royal Crescent Way, Stafford County, VA
Beautiful colonial in sought after Stafford Lakes, culdesac location, fenced back yard, beautiful stone patio, Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen & large center island..large family room with additional flex room on first floor..
1 Unit Available
1309 Yates Cir
1309 Yates Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
Almost New Elegant Colonial in sought after neighborhood! Easy Commute, close to schools and shopping. Gourmet kitchen, separate dining rm, library, laundry room, huge bedrooms and more! Apply at www..tailoredfitpropertymanagement.com
1 Unit Available
1114 ANDERSON STREET
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
Three finished levels in one of the best neighborhoods in Fredericksburg, Large Family room, Gourmet Kitchen, Eat in Kitchen, Sep Dining Rm, Study, Large Master Ste, Lux Bath, Finished Basement, Pool Table stays.
