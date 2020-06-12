/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
412 CANAL STREET
412 Canal St, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Brick duplex in the city with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Features wood floors and unfinished basement. Convenient to historic downntown Frederickburg shopping and dining. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 06/01/20.
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1423 DANDRIDGE STREET
1423 Dandridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Adorable, remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with large living room/dining room combo. Located in Downtown Fredericksburg and walking distance to University of Mary Washington. 1 reserved parking spot per unit.
413 AMELIA STREET
413 Amelia Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
831 sqft
Newly remodeled two bed, one bath townhouse in the heart of downtown historic Fredericksburg. Luxury plank vinyl throughout the first level with hardwood floors on the second level. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite and SS appliances.
171 FARRELL LANE
171 Farrell Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Cute Brick Townhouse just minutes from Beautiful Downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Freshened and ready for you! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Huge space for spreading out for dining, crafts, games...
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.
29 MIRACLE VALLEY LANE
29 Miracle Valley Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
Lovely light filled FURNISHED 2 br one bath apartment . MAX Occupancy 1 person. Remodeled Bath, flooring and paint in 2017. Enjoy Pastoral views with Plenty of parking on a quiet lane. Country living, yet close to Downtown Fbg. No Pets Please.
202 HANOVER STREET
202 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Perfect location on the corner of Caroline Street and Hanover Street in downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dishwasher, great views of downtown from the apartment, and only blocks from the VRE.
12 LAFAYETTE STATION
12 Lafayette Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
900 sqft
Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak.
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.
