2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
171 FARRELL LANE
171 Farrell Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Cute Brick Townhouse just minutes from Beautiful Downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Freshened and ready for you! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Huge space for spreading out for dining, crafts, games...
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
202 HANOVER STREET
202 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Perfect location on the corner of Caroline Street and Hanover Street in downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dishwasher, great views of downtown from the apartment, and only blocks from the VRE.
Results within 10 miles of Falmouth
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
205 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
995 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1307 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1130 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
117 MADISON COURT
117 Madison Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Fantastic and affordable. This home is in a great location. 3 finished levels, fenced back yard. Must have at least 600 credit score. Income must be at least $4000 a month which is 3 times the rent. Must have good rental history.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
200 GROSVENOR LANE
200 Grosvenor Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
919 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/29/2020...LOCATED CLOSE TO ONVILLE SECURITY GATE AT QUANTICO LEADS TO WEAPONS TRANING BATALLION, TBS , NCIS, FBI AND DEA. NO NEED TO GET ON I95. This Second Level unit w/2 good size bedrooms w/2 full baths is the perfect home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1007 HIGHPOINTE BOULEVARD
1007 Highpointe Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful townhome ready for move in! Fresh paint, brand new carpets, professionally cleaned! This gorgeous home is located minutes from 95, commuter lots, Quanitco & much more! Features 2 large master suites with separate FULL baths.
