Falmouth, VA
18 Chaps Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

18 Chaps Ln

18 Chaps Lane · (540) 720-6964
Location

18 Chaps Lane, Falmouth, VA 22405

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Colonial conveniently located to Historic Fredericksburg City, major routes, VRE and shopping. Brick front, wood flooring, fully finished basement. Immaculate and ready for you. Huge Master suite and large spare rooms. separate Dining and Living Room. Hardwood floors and newer carpet upstairs and basement. Will not last long.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Chaps Ln have any available units?
18 Chaps Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falmouth, VA.
What amenities does 18 Chaps Ln have?
Some of 18 Chaps Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Chaps Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18 Chaps Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Chaps Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Chaps Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18 Chaps Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18 Chaps Ln does offer parking.
Does 18 Chaps Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Chaps Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Chaps Ln have a pool?
No, 18 Chaps Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18 Chaps Ln have accessible units?
No, 18 Chaps Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Chaps Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Chaps Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Chaps Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Chaps Ln has units with air conditioning.
