18 Chaps Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous Colonial conveniently located to Historic Fredericksburg City, major routes, VRE and shopping. Brick front, wood flooring, fully finished basement. Immaculate and ready for you. Huge Master suite and large spare rooms. separate Dining and Living Room. Hardwood floors and newer carpet upstairs and basement. Will not last long.

Gorgeous Colonial conveniently located to Historic Fredericksburg City, major routes, VRE and shopping. Brick front, wood flooring, fully finished basement. Immaculate and ready for you. Huge Master suite and large spare rooms. separate Dining and Living Room. Hardwood floors and newer carpet upstairs and basement. Will not last long.