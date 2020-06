Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

New price! Move in by the holidays! Private setting. Fabulous 5 bedrooms, 3,5 baths. Den/library on 1st floor. Huge loft above the master bedroom. Walk out basement with fireplace, 5th bedroom and bath and a large laundry room with lot of storage. Enjoy the deck off of the family room. Applications processed quickly.