Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom end unit town house. 2 Full baths and 2 half baths. Freshly painted throughout and all new carpets. Open floor plan. Lots of storage and finished basement with extra room/den. Very private with fenced in backyard backing to trees. Convenient Burke location close to shopping, Commuter Rail Station, GMU, and more! APPLY ONLINE @ https://www.richeypm.com/ *$60/applicant