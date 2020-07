Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.TUDENTS ON THIS ONE, SORRY * FANTASTIC THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME ONLY 1/2 MILE FROM BURKE VRE * GRANITE COUNTERS * NEW SS APPLIANCES * FRESH, CLEAN & FULL OF LIGHT * FENCED YARD w/ BRICK PATIO * COZY WOOD BURNING FP * BIG L1 LAUNDRY RM w/XTRA RM FOR STORAGE & WORKBENCH * RESERVED PARKING & VISITOR SPOTS * NEIGHBORHOOD PLAYGROUND * CLOSE TO PKWY * NO SMOKING * RentSpree Application - please contact listing agent before submitting application.