5509 Talon Ct

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Walkout Level Basement w/ Private 1/2Bath



Spacious walkout-level basement in a 4 person townhouse in Fairfax (close to GMU)! hardwood floors, private half bathroom, private entry, easy access to shared washer/dryer located in the basement



-0.7 mi. from VRE station that goes to Alexandria and DC metro stations (Crystal city, L'enfant, and Union Station)

-close to bus stops, including bus that goes to Tyson's

-2.5 mi. from GMU



we live in a 3-level townhouse in a nice neighborhood s a good person and considerate roommate

