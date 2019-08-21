All apartments in Fairfax Station
Last updated August 21 2019

5509 Talon Ct

5509 Talon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Talon Court, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Spacious Walkout Level Basement w/ Private 1/2Bath - Property Id: 143981

Spacious walkout-level basement in a 4 person townhouse in Fairfax (close to GMU)! hardwood floors, private half bathroom, private entry, easy access to shared washer/dryer located in the basement

-0.7 mi. from VRE station that goes to Alexandria and DC metro stations (Crystal city, L'enfant, and Union Station)
-close to bus stops, including bus that goes to Tyson's
-2.5 mi. from GMU

we live in a 3-level townhouse in a nice neighborhood s a good person and considerate roommate
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Talon Ct have any available units?
5509 Talon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5509 Talon Ct have?
Some of 5509 Talon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Talon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Talon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Talon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5509 Talon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5509 Talon Ct offer parking?
No, 5509 Talon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5509 Talon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5509 Talon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Talon Ct have a pool?
No, 5509 Talon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Talon Ct have accessible units?
No, 5509 Talon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Talon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Talon Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Talon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 Talon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

