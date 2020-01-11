10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Updated Townhome located in sought-after Colony Park, in Fairfax. Eat-in kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, lighting, stainless dishwasher and sink. Updated bathes on upper level. New neutral carpeting and paint throughout! 3 BRM, 2.5 Bathes, walk-out basement with washer and dryer, and a second story deck. Across from Burke Target and close to the Burke VRE, and easy access to Braddock Rd, 495, and 286. Robinson school district. Tot lot. Sorry no pets. Application fee $55.00 each adult.