Fairfax Station, VA
10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:08 AM

10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE

10333 Colony Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10333 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Updated Townhome located in sought-after Colony Park, in Fairfax. Eat-in kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, lighting, stainless dishwasher and sink. Updated bathes on upper level. New neutral carpeting and paint throughout! 3 BRM, 2.5 Bathes, walk-out basement with washer and dryer, and a second story deck. Across from Burke Target and close to the Burke VRE, and easy access to Braddock Rd, 495, and 286. Robinson school district. Tot lot. Sorry no pets. Application fee $55.00 each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10333 COLONY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

