4401 WEATHERINGTON LN #201

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Run to this homerun of a condo! Spacious, open floor plan features great Great Room, Dining Area, Kit w/ granite and ss appliances, Huge Full Bath w/ double sinks. W/D in unit! No pets. $55 app fee. ALSO FOR SALE $289000