PRIVATE & RELAXING 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN FAIRFAX RIDGE SUBDIVISION*LOCATED ON 3RD LVL WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE*SEP LIVING & DINING ROOM W/ PERGO FLOORS*OFFICE-DESK AREA*FULL SET WASHER/DRYER*BALCONY *LIVING ROOM INCLUDES GAS FIREPLACE*CONDO CLOSE TO SHOPPING & MAJOR COMMUTING ROUTES*PETS CASE-BY-CASE*NO SMOKERS PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have any available units?
11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have?
Some of 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 currently offering any rent specials?
11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 is pet friendly.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 offer parking?
Yes, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 offers parking.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have a pool?
No, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 does not have a pool.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have accessible units?
No, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11399 ARISTOTLE DR #11-304 does not have units with air conditioning.