Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4523 BILLINGHAM STREET
4523 Billingham Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
Beautiful Luxury town house in fairfax,3 BR,2 Full bath, 2 half Bath,Brick front,Hardwood on entire Main Level,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Ceramic tiles in all the bathrooms,Family room on main level,Break fast area,walk to Huge deck,Huge Master

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4130 Leclair Court
4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Video walk through of property: Main Level: https://youtu.be/YJvP_yXecpI Top Floor: https://youtu.be/W_TvaEGAUcg Basement: https://youtu.be/t4VxK8SBPU0 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Fairfax.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12155 PENDERVIEW TERRACE
12155 Penderview Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
564 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo With Open Floor Plane and Close to Everything! Kitchen updated with Corian Counter, breakfast bar, built-in microwave! Living room w/fireplace & bookshelves. Large covered balcony w/nice size storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4209 TRUMBO CT
4209 Trumbo Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
SPACIOUS BRICK FRONT 2 CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR, 2.5.5 BA ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS. 2,378 FINISHED SQFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
City Guide for Fair Lakes, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fair Lakes, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fair Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

