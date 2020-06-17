All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 4408 HELMSFORD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:54 AM

4408 HELMSFORD LANE

4408 Helmsford Lane · (703) 891-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR. Fabulous Kitchen that has a very large Pantry/Multi-use Closet, Gas Cooking. All brand NEW Stainless Appliances (Whirlpool-Kitchen-Aid). Sparkling Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Laminated gray Floor, tons of cabinets and a Breakfast Bar opening to the living space. Big Bedroom with Huge Walk-in Closet and Spacious Titled Bathroom with Granite Counter Top. Storage is plentiful with an extra-large exterior closet off the patio and lots of interior closets. The Amenities for Residents include a Club House with Lounge & Party Room, Grilling area, Fitness Center & Racquet Ball Court. Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi & Spacious Sun Deck. Car/Wash/Vacuum Are are also available. Plenty of parking for Residents and Visitors. No Pets, No Smoking. Available immediately. HURRY do not miss this great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have any available units?
4408 HELMSFORD LANE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have?
Some of 4408 HELMSFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 HELMSFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4408 HELMSFORD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 HELMSFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE does offer parking.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE has a pool.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 HELMSFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 HELMSFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4408 HELMSFORD LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity