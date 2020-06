Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups. Rear covered deck and detached garage Small dogs with $500 pet deposit and $50 / mo pet rent no smokers. Convenient to local shopping and restaurants. Available immediately

We are seeking tenants with income 3 times the rent amount and no unpaid housing / utility judgements / evictions. Online Application fee is $50 per adult.

Virtual Tour link

https://youtu.be/PJP6IJ8qINE



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2973634)