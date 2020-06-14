Apartment List
/
VA
/
dunn loring
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dunn Loring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunn Loring
37 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 HARITHY DRIVE
2200 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3950 sqft
Prime Location*Superior Craftsmanship* Over 3,700 sq feet of luxurious space with 2 car garage, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, surround sound on all three levels, walk-out Rec Room w/wet bar, Spacious Master

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1750 sqft
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2214 sqft
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2026 GALLOWS TREE COURT
2026 Gallows Tree Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1564 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Heart of Tyson's. 3BR,2Full BA and 2 Half BA. Gleaming hardwood floors .One car garage. Sunny & Bright open Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with fairly new appliances, granite counter top. All baths updated. Bay window.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2015 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2015 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes to I-495, I-66, and Toll Rd. Heart of Tysons Corner! 3 lvl, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 1 Garage Granite with SS Fridge sep shower, soak tub & lg walk-in closet.
City Guide for Dunn Loring, VA

It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.

Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dunn Loring, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dunn Loring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Dunn Loring 2 BedroomsDunn Loring 3 BedroomsDunn Loring Apartments with BalconyDunn Loring Apartments with Garage
Dunn Loring Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunn Loring Apartments with ParkingDunn Loring Apartments with PoolDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunn Loring Cheap PlacesDunn Loring Dog Friendly ApartmentsDunn Loring Pet Friendly PlacesDunn Loring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VA
Sudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDBuckhall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University