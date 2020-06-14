137 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 82
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 2
1 of 23
It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.
Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dunn Loring renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.