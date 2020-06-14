137 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with hardwood floors

City Guide for Dunn Loring, VA

It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.