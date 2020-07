Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking bocce court business center courtyard dog grooming area key fob access media room pool table

Avalon Dunn Loring features brand new studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Vienna apartments. Avalon Dunn Loring includes modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, and hard surface flooring. Amenities at this pet friendly community include swimming pools with outdoor bar, complimentary WiFi in commons areas, barbecue grills, fitness center with flex studio, virtual golf system and cosmic bowling lounge. Located less than 1 mile from the Mosaic District, Avalon Dunn Loring is walking distance to the Dunn Loring Metro station.