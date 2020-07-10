8537 Pepperdine Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME! GRASS CUTTING INCLUDED. Available Immediately is this charming, delightful and spacious 5 BR home with great yard centered in Vienna VA. Agents come on in and pleasantly surprise your clients. Beautifully updated and improved. Large screened porch and deck. Fantastic location in Dunn Loring Woods! Spacious floor plan, main level master, tons of upgrades incl geothermal heat pump. Upgrades in kitchen incl like new appliances & granite.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH



Lease Terms



$3,100.00 security deposit