All apartments in Dunn Loring
Find more places like 8537 Pepperdine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunn Loring, VA
/
8537 Pepperdine Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

8537 Pepperdine Dr

8537 Pepperdine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunn Loring
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8537 Pepperdine Drive, Dunn Loring, VA 22180
Dunn Loring

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! GRASS CUTTING INCLUDED. Available Immediately is this charming, delightful and spacious 5 BR home with great yard centered in Vienna VA. Agents come on in and pleasantly surprise your clients. Beautifully updated and improved. Large screened porch and deck. Fantastic location in Dunn Loring Woods! Spacious floor plan, main level master, tons of upgrades incl geothermal heat pump. Upgrades in kitchen incl like new appliances & granite.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Carport
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$3,100.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have any available units?
8537 Pepperdine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have?
Some of 8537 Pepperdine Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 Pepperdine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8537 Pepperdine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 Pepperdine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8537 Pepperdine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8537 Pepperdine Dr offers parking.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 Pepperdine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have a pool?
No, 8537 Pepperdine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have accessible units?
No, 8537 Pepperdine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8537 Pepperdine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8537 Pepperdine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8537 Pepperdine Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd
Dunn Loring, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Dunn Loring 2 BedroomsDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunn Loring Cheap PlacesDunn Loring Dog Friendly Apartments
Dunn Loring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VA
Sudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDBuckhall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University