8537 Pepperdine Dr

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! GRASS CUTTING INCLUDED. Available Immediately is this charming, delightful and spacious 5 BR home with great yard centered in Vienna VA. Agents come on in and pleasantly surprise your clients. Beautifully updated and improved. Large screened porch and deck. Fantastic location in Dunn Loring Woods! Spacious floor plan, main level master, tons of upgrades incl geothermal heat pump. Upgrades in kitchen incl like new appliances & granite.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Carport
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$3,100.00 security deposit