8523 BETTERTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 1st. By Appointment only. Call first listing Agent. Minimum 2 Year Lease. Exceptional Location Just minutes to Tysons corner & Dunn Loring Metro & Silver Line Metro Stations. Beautiful, bright, completely renovated, open layout colonial in sought after Tysons Wood & Fairfax Schools district. Located in a cul-de-sac, perfect for a families with small kids. Updated gourmet Kitchen w granite Countertops & newer Appliances. 4 updated baths, 2 Gas fireplaces, crown & chair molding, newer paint, generous 3 car Garage with room for storage, Deck off the kitchen and family room.Main Floor includes Living Rm, Dinning Rm, Family Rm, and Huge new addition as entertainment/play room. Main floor Hardwood. Upper floor has Four spacious Bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Each bedroom has its own bath; Newly built addition to the house, a bright 16' X 28' entertainment/play room on the main level. Ideal for kids play room or family entertainment.