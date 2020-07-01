All apartments in Dunn Loring
8523 BETTERTON COURT

8523 Betterton Court · No Longer Available
Location

8523 Betterton Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 1st. By Appointment only. Call first listing Agent. Minimum 2 Year Lease. Exceptional Location Just minutes to Tysons corner & Dunn Loring Metro & Silver Line Metro Stations. Beautiful, bright, completely renovated, open layout colonial in sought after Tysons Wood & Fairfax Schools district. Located in a cul-de-sac, perfect for a families with small kids. Updated gourmet Kitchen w granite Countertops & newer Appliances. 4 updated baths, 2 Gas fireplaces, crown & chair molding, newer paint, generous 3 car Garage with room for storage, Deck off the kitchen and family room.Main Floor includes Living Rm, Dinning Rm, Family Rm, and Huge new addition as entertainment/play room. Main floor Hardwood. Upper floor has Four spacious Bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Each bedroom has its own bath; Newly built addition to the house, a bright 16' X 28' entertainment/play room on the main level. Ideal for kids play room or family entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have any available units?
8523 BETTERTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have?
Some of 8523 BETTERTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 BETTERTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8523 BETTERTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 BETTERTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8523 BETTERTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8523 BETTERTON COURT offers parking.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8523 BETTERTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have a pool?
No, 8523 BETTERTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 8523 BETTERTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 BETTERTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8523 BETTERTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8523 BETTERTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

