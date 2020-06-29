Amenities

8164 Electric Avenue, Vienna VA 22182

AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this updated all brick townhouse Vienna Townhouse offers 3 fully finished levels, with walk out basement, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath.

This open and bright Townhome is ready to be called home, and features Brazilian Cherry floors, a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Full finished basement offers an AuPair suite/den/office/bedroom, and full bathroom to rec room and walk out to back yard/patio area. MUST SEE!

Close to Tysons Corner Center, Dunn Loring Metro, I-495, I-66, Rt 50 and Rt 7 (Leesburg Pike) make this a commuters dream! Just minutes to Washington DC, National or Dulles Airport.

For the outdoors exercise person, you are close to the famous WO&D trails for running, biking, and hiking. Western Virginia to Washington DC on a bike, is a great trip to take! Close to Potomac River for water sports or just a plain picnic enjoying the scenery. Numerous community centers to join.

For that shopping enthusiast, close to Tysons Corner center (Two Malls next to each other), the New Mosaic Town Center of Falls Church, and of course the town of Vienna. No shortage of shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Online application and professionally managed with TMKenny Property Services. EOH