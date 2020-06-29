All apartments in Dunn Loring
8164 Electric Avenue

Location

8164 Electric Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
8164 Electric Avenue, Vienna VA 22182
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this updated all brick townhouse Vienna Townhouse offers 3 fully finished levels, with walk out basement, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath.
.
This open and bright Townhome is ready to be called home, and features Brazilian Cherry floors, a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Full finished basement offers an AuPair suite/den/office/bedroom, and full bathroom to rec room and walk out to back yard/patio area. MUST SEE!
.
Close to Tysons Corner Center, Dunn Loring Metro, I-495, I-66, Rt 50 and Rt 7 (Leesburg Pike) make this a commuters dream! Just minutes to Washington DC, National or Dulles Airport.
.
For the outdoors exercise person, you are close to the famous WO&D trails for running, biking, and hiking. Western Virginia to Washington DC on a bike, is a great trip to take! Close to Potomac River for water sports or just a plain picnic enjoying the scenery. Numerous community centers to join.
.
For that shopping enthusiast, close to Tysons Corner center (Two Malls next to each other), the New Mosaic Town Center of Falls Church, and of course the town of Vienna. No shortage of shops, restaurants and nightlife.
.
Online application and professionally managed with TMKenny Property Services. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 Electric Avenue have any available units?
8164 Electric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8164 Electric Avenue have?
Some of 8164 Electric Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8164 Electric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Electric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Electric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8164 Electric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue offer parking?
No, 8164 Electric Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Electric Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue have a pool?
No, 8164 Electric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8164 Electric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8164 Electric Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8164 Electric Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8164 Electric Avenue has units with air conditioning.
