Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:03 PM

2154 ARDEN STREET

2154 Arden Street · (703) 585-8660
Location

2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available for occupancy on July 1, 2020. Tenant works from home due to the corona virus workplace shutdown.Agent and Client must wear protective gears to show the house.All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large updated kitchen adjoins spacious family room with gas fireplace and access to a private second level deck and wooded view of the backyard. Upper floor offers 3 bed rooms with 2.5 baths; the convenience of one-level- living in addition to the lower level Walkout basement with 2 more bedrooms, and additional full bath, laundry room, and abundant storage areas, Closed street location in quiet neighborhood. Close to Tysons Corner and Dunn Loring Metro stations. 3 miles to routes I-66 to downtown Washington DC, 495 beltway to everywhere, route 50, and Route 29. 1.5 miles) to Dunn Loring Metro station, 1.5 miles to Tysons Corner Mall, 2 miles to West Falls Church Metro or New Silver line metro stations, 2 miles to Mosaic Center. 15 miles to downtown Washington DC. Don't miss this rear opportunity in Dunn Loring, Vienna, Similar properties have been rented for more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have any available units?
2154 ARDEN STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2154 ARDEN STREET have?
Some of 2154 ARDEN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 ARDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2154 ARDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 ARDEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 ARDEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 ARDEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
