2154 ARDEN STREET

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available for occupancy on July 1, 2020. Tenant works from home due to the corona virus workplace shutdown.Agent and Client must wear protective gears to show the house.All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large updated kitchen adjoins spacious family room with gas fireplace and access to a private second level deck and wooded view of the backyard. Upper floor offers 3 bed rooms with 2.5 baths; the convenience of one-level- living in addition to the lower level Walkout basement with 2 more bedrooms, and additional full bath, laundry room, and abundant storage areas, Closed street location in quiet neighborhood. Close to Tysons Corner and Dunn Loring Metro stations. 3 miles to routes I-66 to downtown Washington DC, 495 beltway to everywhere, route 50, and Route 29. 1.5 miles) to Dunn Loring Metro station, 1.5 miles to Tysons Corner Mall, 2 miles to West Falls Church Metro or New Silver line metro stations, 2 miles to Mosaic Center. 15 miles to downtown Washington DC. Don't miss this rear opportunity in Dunn Loring, Vienna, Similar properties have been rented for more.