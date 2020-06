Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhouse! Newly renovated with gorgeous stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors on main level. Huge eat in kitchen sep dr, huge living room with skylights, washer and dryer. Large private back yard with new fence and storage shed. patio. There is more space here than many single family homes.