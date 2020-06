Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - A lovely townhome with new carpets and a fresh coat of paint is aviailable for rent. This spacious 3 bed home has lots of sunlight. a fenced back patio, and first floor hard wood flooring. The unit is centrally located with close proximity to the I95 and Quantico.



The unit is managed by Big T Properties.



Please get in touch if you have any questions - information@bigtproperties.com



