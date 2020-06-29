All apartments in Dumfries
Find more places like 18040 Tebbs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dumfries, VA
/
18040 Tebbs Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

18040 Tebbs Lane

18040 Tebbs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dumfries
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18040 Tebbs Lane, Dumfries, VA 22026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18040 Tebbs Lane Available 05/01/20 Renovated Single Family Home in the Heart of Dumfries! - Beautifully renovated single family home with a two car garage is perfect for entertaining with an open concept main level.

Custom kitchen has dual sinks, new cabinets, new appliances, and large kitchen island. Renovated master bedroom with two closets, double vanity and linen closet with private water closet and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms round out the upstairs with a second fully renovated bathroom with dual sinks. Newer carpet upstairs in hall and bedrooms.

The lower level has a bedroom, rec room, and fully updated modern bathroom. There is a walk out door to the back yard which backs to peaceful woodlands. Back yard is partially fenced and includes a large deck and shed. HVAC is smartphone-capable and the garage has one high lift garage door opener.

This beauty is conveniently located close to commuter roads, I-95 Express & HOV, Quantico VRE & AMTRAK, so traveling to and from work is stress free. Only 1.5 miles to Quantico MCB and Prince William Forrest Park.

Call to schedule a tour today! 703-966-2232

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Long term lease preferred.

(RLNE4312615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have any available units?
18040 Tebbs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
What amenities does 18040 Tebbs Lane have?
Some of 18040 Tebbs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18040 Tebbs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18040 Tebbs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18040 Tebbs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18040 Tebbs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18040 Tebbs Lane offers parking.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18040 Tebbs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have a pool?
No, 18040 Tebbs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have accessible units?
No, 18040 Tebbs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18040 Tebbs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18040 Tebbs Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18040 Tebbs Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir
Dumfries, VA 22025

Similar Pages

Dumfries 1 BedroomsDumfries 2 Bedrooms
Dumfries Apartments with ParkingDumfries Apartments with Pool
Dumfries Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VA
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia