Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

18040 Tebbs Lane Available 05/01/20 Renovated Single Family Home in the Heart of Dumfries! - Beautifully renovated single family home with a two car garage is perfect for entertaining with an open concept main level.



Custom kitchen has dual sinks, new cabinets, new appliances, and large kitchen island. Renovated master bedroom with two closets, double vanity and linen closet with private water closet and walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms round out the upstairs with a second fully renovated bathroom with dual sinks. Newer carpet upstairs in hall and bedrooms.



The lower level has a bedroom, rec room, and fully updated modern bathroom. There is a walk out door to the back yard which backs to peaceful woodlands. Back yard is partially fenced and includes a large deck and shed. HVAC is smartphone-capable and the garage has one high lift garage door opener.



This beauty is conveniently located close to commuter roads, I-95 Express & HOV, Quantico VRE & AMTRAK, so traveling to and from work is stress free. Only 1.5 miles to Quantico MCB and Prince William Forrest Park.



Call to schedule a tour today! 703-966-2232



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Long term lease preferred.



(RLNE4312615)