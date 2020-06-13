/
3 bedroom apartments
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA
1610 LEFRAK COURT
1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
The house has been very well kept.
1200 CAMEO COURT
1200 Cameo Court, Dranesville, VA
EXQUISITE 5 BR 3.5 BA COLONIAL ON MANICURED,LUSH LANDSCAPED LOT W/SPRINKLER SYSTEM. 2 STORY FOYER + FAM.RMw/STONE FP + SKYLIGHTS. GOURMET KIT HAS CHERRY CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND, SILESTONE COUNTERS, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, JENNAIRE COOKTOP.
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
Results within 1 mile of Dranesville
Verified
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.
1505 DEER POINT WAY
1505 Deer Point Way, Reston, VA
Beautiful town house available for rent in one of Reston's most coveted neighborhoods. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, light-filled, two story foyer, open floor plan. French doors access the secluded deck off living room.
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,
12062 EDGEMERE CIR
12062 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great location just outside Reston Town Center. Beautiful 3-level brick townhouse with 1 car garage and driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Upgraded kitchen with granite & stainless steel. Great back yard. Neutral paint throughout.
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY
1680 Cedar Hollow Way, Reston, VA
Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides.
1426 PARK GARDEN LN
1426 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome in fabulous Reston Northpoint location with garage! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths,1 Half Bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Three finished levels. Deck backing to trees.
46002 CARAWAY TERRACE
46002 Caraway Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bath TH. Main level bedroom and bath.Open floor plan with dining and living room areas.
1729 STUART POINTE LANE
1729 Stuart Pointe Ln, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2450 sqft
Gorgeous extra Large 3BR, 3.5BA, 2 Car Gar, END unit TH in Heart of Herndon, near Reston Town Center,Rt 28, Rt 267,OPEN floor plan, fully fin bsmnt w/FBA. Fully fenced yard + Patio + Deck. Large MBR w/ large WI closets & vaulted ceiling.
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.
1317 SUNDIAL DRIVE
1317 Sundial Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1908 sqft
This lovely home has been professionally cleaned and the carpets have been professionally cleaned.
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE
1300 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1966 sqft
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th.
Results within 5 miles of Dranesville
Verified
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.