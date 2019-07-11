All apartments in Dranesville
1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE

1558 Brownsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Brownsville Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE Available 08/16/19 Meticulously Maintained Updated 4BR Herndon home - lawncare included in rent! - Meticulously Maintained Updated 4BR home*Gleaming Hdwd flrs thru-out Main & Upper lvls*Lots of Natural Light*Updated kitchen w/ceramic flrs, granite & SS appliances*Sunroom*Finished lower lvl w/rec room, utility/storage & shop rooms*Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms help keep things cool in the summer! Fenced yard and patio*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT

AVAILABLE 8.20.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE4957865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
