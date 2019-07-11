Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1558 BROWNSVILLE DRIVE Available 08/16/19 Meticulously Maintained Updated 4BR Herndon home - lawncare included in rent! - Meticulously Maintained Updated 4BR home*Gleaming Hdwd flrs thru-out Main & Upper lvls*Lots of Natural Light*Updated kitchen w/ceramic flrs, granite & SS appliances*Sunroom*Finished lower lvl w/rec room, utility/storage & shop rooms*Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms help keep things cool in the summer! Fenced yard and patio*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT



AVAILABLE 8.20.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE4957865)