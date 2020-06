Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully updated!!! Brick-front Split Foyer with too many upgrades to mention. Features 4 BRs and 3 full baths, BR closets with built-in organizers, deck off dining room with walk-down stairs , walkout basement with 2 rear entrances which walks out to fully fenced landscaped yard. Plenty of natural light and tons of storage! Very close to elem. school. STRICTLY NO PET.