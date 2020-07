5875 RIVERSIDE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS NEWER HOME WITH SPACIOUS INTERIOR+3 FINISHED LEVELS WITH LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & TABLE SPACE AREA & FAMILY ROOM WITH DOUBLE DOORS TO LOVELY DECK AND FENCED REAR YARD. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB , SHOWER, DOUBLE SINK VANITY AND SEPARATE WATER CLOSET. CUSTOM SHADES INCLUDED. GAS COOKING, GAS HEAT & GAS HOT WATER. FULL FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH REC ROOM & DEN/EXERCISE ROOM & FULL BATH. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $500 PET DEPOSIT PER PET. SOME REPAIRS ARE IN THE WORKS SO PLEASE CALL LISTER OR PROPERTY MANAGER FOR THAT INFORMATION. $55 APPLICATION FEE TO ACCOMPANY ONLINE ONLY APPLICATION THROUGH LONG & FOSTER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT LISTER WITH QUESTIONS 703-328-1107. LONGER LEASE WILL BE CONSIDERED, HOA FEE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO SMOKERS