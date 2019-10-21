5269 Sudberry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This is an attractive colonial-style, 2-story single family home in a charming neighborhood. It boasts 3 bedrooms with crown molding, 2 1/2 baths, fenced yard, front and back porches, and a garage. The spacious master bedroom includes a full bath and a walk-in closet. This home is clean and in great shape with neutral wall-to-wall carpeting, new laminate flooring (Entryway, kitchen, and dining area), new kitchen cabinets, and new granite counter top.



- 15 miles from Marine Corps Base Quantico



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/woodbridge-va?lid=12644670



(RLNE5190395)