Dale City, VA
5269 Sudberry Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5269 Sudberry Lane

5269 Sudberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5269 Sudberry Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Silverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is an attractive colonial-style, 2-story single family home in a charming neighborhood. It boasts 3 bedrooms with crown molding, 2 1/2 baths, fenced yard, front and back porches, and a garage. The spacious master bedroom includes a full bath and a walk-in closet. This home is clean and in great shape with neutral wall-to-wall carpeting, new laminate flooring (Entryway, kitchen, and dining area), new kitchen cabinets, and new granite counter top.

- 15 miles from Marine Corps Base Quantico

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/woodbridge-va?lid=12644670

(RLNE5190395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have any available units?
5269 Sudberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 5269 Sudberry Lane have?
Some of 5269 Sudberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 Sudberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5269 Sudberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 Sudberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5269 Sudberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5269 Sudberry Lane offers parking.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5269 Sudberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have a pool?
No, 5269 Sudberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 5269 Sudberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5269 Sudberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5269 Sudberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5269 Sudberry Lane has units with air conditioning.

