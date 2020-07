Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This move in ready, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse is right in the heart of Dale City Virginia. All new stainless steel appliances and renovated kitchen. New flooring in the foyer, kitchen, dining and living room. New carpet on the stairs and upper level. Large Master Bedroom with private bath. Includes washer and dryer. Fenced in Backyard and storage space. Located in a desirable neighborhood. Close to I-95 and 234. No Vouchers. No Pets.