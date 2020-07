Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This remarkable town home shows very well it has an open floor plan with cherry hardwood floors on main level a nice size open gourmet kitchen with granite counters ,stainless steel appliances and updated powder room..French doors lead to patio that is fenced in . 2nd level has laminated floors on all rooms, 2 updated baths and plenty of closet. Close to shops, major roads and schools.