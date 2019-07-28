All apartments in Dale City
Last updated July 28 2019 at 4:25 PM

4718 Dane Ridge Circle

4718 Dane Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4718 Dane Ridge Circle, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/385bac2071 ---- Welcome Home! Stunning 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, end unit TH w/ 1 car garage in Dane Ridge Community. Open floor plan on main level with gleaming HW floors. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite, overlooking dining room and living room and laundry room. 3 Large bedrooms including 2 masters, walk in closets and full baths. Close to major routes, shopping and restaurants.!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT. t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have any available units?
4718 Dane Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have?
Some of 4718 Dane Ridge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 Dane Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Dane Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Dane Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4718 Dane Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4718 Dane Ridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
