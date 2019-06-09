All apartments in Dale City
4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE

4652 Kirkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Kirkdale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious brick front single family home with 5 BR and 3 BA is ready for a new tenant. A sunny, traditional floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large window in an open living room leads to a separate dining. Kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops and newer appliances. Master bedroom with a full attached master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and another full bath in the hallway. Fully finished basement with two extra bedrooms, another full bathroom and a recreation room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Huge Florida/Sunroom offers a considerable amount of space for entertaining or other activities and has its own heating and cooling! Conveniently located near lots of shopping (including Potomac Mills), Prince William Pkwy and I-95!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have any available units?
4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

