4652 KIRKDALE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Spacious brick front single family home with 5 BR and 3 BA is ready for a new tenant. A sunny, traditional floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large window in an open living room leads to a separate dining. Kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops and newer appliances. Master bedroom with a full attached master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and another full bath in the hallway. Fully finished basement with two extra bedrooms, another full bathroom and a recreation room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Huge Florida/Sunroom offers a considerable amount of space for entertaining or other activities and has its own heating and cooling! Conveniently located near lots of shopping (including Potomac Mills), Prince William Pkwy and I-95!