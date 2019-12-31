4635 CHARLTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great rental in connected community. Home opens up into a hardwood floor family room. The main level has a half bathroom connected to an eat-in kitchen with a pantry. The backyard access is from the kitchen. Upstairs we have 3 rooms with new carpet and large closets. The fullbath includes a tub shower and plenty of room. Basement is perfect for a rec room or additional living space. The washer and dryer are also down in the basement. Nice playground right across the street. Pets allowed. No Smoking. 2 parking spots plus guest.