All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4635 CHARLTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4635 CHARLTON COURT
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

4635 CHARLTON COURT

4635 Charlton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4635 Charlton Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great rental in connected community. Home opens up into a hardwood floor family room. The main level has a half bathroom connected to an eat-in kitchen with a pantry. The backyard access is from the kitchen. Upstairs we have 3 rooms with new carpet and large closets. The fullbath includes a tub shower and plenty of room. Basement is perfect for a rec room or additional living space. The washer and dryer are also down in the basement. Nice playground right across the street. Pets allowed. No Smoking. 2 parking spots plus guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have any available units?
4635 CHARLTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have?
Some of 4635 CHARLTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4635 CHARLTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4635 CHARLTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 CHARLTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 CHARLTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4635 CHARLTON COURT offers parking.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4635 CHARLTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have a pool?
No, 4635 CHARLTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4635 CHARLTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4635 CHARLTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4635 CHARLTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4635 CHARLTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia