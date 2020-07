Amenities

Townhouse on a quiet cul de sac in Woodbridge. main level has a good sized eat in kitchen with a separate dining room and a step down living room that looks out to trees. Upstairs has two large master bedrooms each with it's own bathroom. The large basement has brick fireplace, laundry room and bathroom with a shower. Available immediately.