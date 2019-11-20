All apartments in Dale City
Last updated November 20 2019

4421 KENWOOD DR

4421 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Kenwood Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All on One level, 4 bed, 2 full bath home with addition, 1500+/- sq ft total. No basement. Pergo flooring in main living spaces and one bedroom, beds 2, 3 and 4 and hallway have carpet. Upgraded kitchen, premium cabinetry, granite counters, pantry. Gas cooking and heat, ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom with BRAND NEW full bath w/ stand up shower. Hall full bath has tub/shower combo. Fenced yard, beautiful new deck, large shed with 2nd level storage and electricity, second shed for garden items. Brand new gutters and downspouts with leaf guards! Driveway holds one car, street parking available for 2-3 more cars (No HOA). Will be managed by owner locally, owner is a Realtor. Pets Case-By-Case. Owner looking for a 12/1 start date with good credit preferred, clear background check and income 3x the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

