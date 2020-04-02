Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 level townhome in Dale City. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths 1 half bath and spacious basement. Recently updated kitchen, carpet, fresh paint. Renovated bathrooms, finished walkout basement, fenced-in yard, many other updates. Available April 1st. Close to I-95, 30 min from Washington DC.



FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C. at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533.

To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4367-ensbrook-ln

Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action