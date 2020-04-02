All apartments in Dale City
Last updated April 2 2020 at 1:23 AM

4367 Ensbrook Ln

4367 Ensbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4367 Ensbrook Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 level townhome in Dale City. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths 1 half bath and spacious basement. Recently updated kitchen, carpet, fresh paint. Renovated bathrooms, finished walkout basement, fenced-in yard, many other updates. Available April 1st. Close to I-95, 30 min from Washington DC.

FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C. at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533.
To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4367-ensbrook-ln
Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have any available units?
4367 Ensbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4367 Ensbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4367 Ensbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 Ensbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4367 Ensbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4367 Ensbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4367 Ensbrook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

