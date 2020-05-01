All apartments in Dale City
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

4323 KENTLAND DRIVE

4323 Kentland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Kentland Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 lvl raised rambler 4BR, 2BA. Main lvl - LR, 3 BR carpeted, full bath. Lower lvl with side entrance has rec area / NTC BR, full bath, kitchen, DR. Available Immediately. Big fenced yard. 2 big storage sheds. Walk to bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have any available units?
4323 KENTLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4323 KENTLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 KENTLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
