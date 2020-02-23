4217 GLENDALE ROAD

2 lvl raised rambler 4BR, 2BA. New paint. New Carpet. Main lvl - LR and 3 BR carpeted, full bath. Lower lvl with 1BR / rec area, full bath, kitchen, DR. Walk to bus stop. Available immediately. Big fenced yard, Big Storage Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
