3557 Moon Way

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-Home in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath town-home in Woodbridge. Polished hardwood floors all throughout. Soaked with natural lighting. Large deck area off a walk out kitchen with island. Office space on main level! Bathrooms have been re-done with new tile work. Upgraded laundry machines. Walk out basement/entertainment area with a large pull down projector (optional) and fireplace! 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Great location only 5 minutes away from Potomac Mills Mall, AMC Movie Theater, L.A. Fitness, Walmart and much much more! Its also just minutes away from Interstate I-95. No pets. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call Suvo at 571-341-9943 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



