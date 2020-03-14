All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 3557 Moon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
3557 Moon Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

3557 Moon Way

3557 Moon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3557 Moon Way, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-Home in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath town-home in Woodbridge. Polished hardwood floors all throughout. Soaked with natural lighting. Large deck area off a walk out kitchen with island. Office space on main level! Bathrooms have been re-done with new tile work. Upgraded laundry machines. Walk out basement/entertainment area with a large pull down projector (optional) and fireplace! 2 car garage with 2 car driveway. Great location only 5 minutes away from Potomac Mills Mall, AMC Movie Theater, L.A. Fitness, Walmart and much much more! Its also just minutes away from Interstate I-95. No pets. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call Suvo at 571-341-9943 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Moon Way have any available units?
3557 Moon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3557 Moon Way have?
Some of 3557 Moon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Moon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Moon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Moon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3557 Moon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3557 Moon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Moon Way does offer parking.
Does 3557 Moon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 Moon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Moon Way have a pool?
No, 3557 Moon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Moon Way have accessible units?
No, 3557 Moon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Moon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Moon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 Moon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3557 Moon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia