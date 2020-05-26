3523 CRANMER MEWS

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated Townhome in the very desirable Cherrydale Community! 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms, recently renovated throughout! Kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counter tops, new pantry, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring in the main level! Sun-filled living/ family room that opens to a fully fenced backyard. In-unit washer and dryer and completely renovated half bathrooms with new vanities, toilets, ceramic tile and light fixtures! Spacious master bedroom features ample closet space and full bathroom. Home has brand new double pane windows, brand new carpet and has been painted throughout! Minutes from major commuter routes- Rt1, I-95 is a 5 minute drive, Stonebridge Towncenter for dining, Wegmans and others for shopping! This is a must see!