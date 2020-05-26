All apartments in Dale City
3523 CRANMER MEWS

3523 Cranmer Mews · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Cranmer Mews, Dale City, VA 22193
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated Townhome in the very desirable Cherrydale Community! 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms, recently renovated throughout! Kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counter tops, new pantry, beautiful hardwood laminate flooring in the main level! Sun-filled living/ family room that opens to a fully fenced backyard. In-unit washer and dryer and completely renovated half bathrooms with new vanities, toilets, ceramic tile and light fixtures! Spacious master bedroom features ample closet space and full bathroom. Home has brand new double pane windows, brand new carpet and has been painted throughout! Minutes from major commuter routes- Rt1, I-95 is a 5 minute drive, Stonebridge Towncenter for dining, Wegmans and others for shopping! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have any available units?
3523 CRANMER MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have?
Some of 3523 CRANMER MEWS's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 CRANMER MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
3523 CRANMER MEWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 CRANMER MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 3523 CRANMER MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS offer parking?
No, 3523 CRANMER MEWS does not offer parking.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 CRANMER MEWS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have a pool?
No, 3523 CRANMER MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have accessible units?
No, 3523 CRANMER MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 CRANMER MEWS has units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 CRANMER MEWS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 CRANMER MEWS does not have units with air conditioning.

