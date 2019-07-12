3445 BEALE COURT

This adorable brickfront townhouse is getting new paint and a brand new HVAC system. Renovations and HVAC system be installed when the tenants vacate. Townhouse will be professionally cleaned. Close to shopping and I-95.NEW CARPET*** NEW PAINT***NEW ROOF***WORK in progress
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
