3445 BEALE COURT
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:26 AM

3445 BEALE COURT

3445 Beale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Beale Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This adorable brickfront townhouse is getting new paint and a brand new HVAC system. Renovations and HVAC system be installed when the tenants vacate. Townhouse will be professionally cleaned. Close to shopping and I-95.NEW CARPET*** NEW PAINT***NEW ROOF***WORK in progress

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

