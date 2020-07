Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely light filled updated end unit town home that backs to common area. New wood floors, new appliances and new carpeting through out. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms as well. Two assigned parking spots. Spacious backyard with patio. Close to all commuter routes and part of the Dale City HOA. Pool membership available.