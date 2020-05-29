All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 3358 NADIA LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
3358 NADIA LOOP
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3358 NADIA LOOP

3358 Nadia Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3358 Nadia Loop, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated End Unit Townhome with the largest floorplan in the neighborhood! Enjoy over 2500 finished square feet with bump-outs on all 3 levels, New carpet and Hardwoods in 2019. 3 Generous bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level, wood floors on the bright main level and a fully finished lower level with a 4th bedroom and full bath. Walkout to a beautiful patio or the deck above and enjoy the open common area behind you. Kitchen was recently redone with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and more! Great Location, right off PW Parkway. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have any available units?
3358 NADIA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3358 NADIA LOOP have?
Some of 3358 NADIA LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 NADIA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3358 NADIA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 NADIA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3358 NADIA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP offer parking?
No, 3358 NADIA LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 NADIA LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have a pool?
No, 3358 NADIA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3358 NADIA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 NADIA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 NADIA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 NADIA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia