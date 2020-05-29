3358 NADIA LOOP

Amenities

Beautifully Updated End Unit Townhome with the largest floorplan in the neighborhood! Enjoy over 2500 finished square feet with bump-outs on all 3 levels, New carpet and Hardwoods in 2019. 3 Generous bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level, wood floors on the bright main level and a fully finished lower level with a 4th bedroom and full bath. Walkout to a beautiful patio or the deck above and enjoy the open common area behind you. Kitchen was recently redone with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and more! Great Location, right off PW Parkway. Don't miss this opportunity!