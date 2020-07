Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA townhouse in walking distance to Potomac Mills Mall! This wonderful end unit townhouse has 2 assigned parking spaces in front of the house. The home features updates throughout, fresh paint, eat in kitchen and separate dining room, GREAT backyard with deck, and much more. Only 1/2 mile from I-95, 6 miles to Quantico, and 9 miles to Ft. Belvoir.